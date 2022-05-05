News

Arochukwu/ Ohafia: Okeke picks APC’s Expression of Interest, Nomination Form

Posted on

Abia State renowned business mogul and philanthropist, Chief Daniel Chimezie Okeke, has obtained his expression of interest and nomination form to represent the good people of Arochukwu/ Ohafia Federal constituency at the Green Chamber from the All Progressive Congress (APC), yesterday in Abuja. Okeke stated at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja, that APC remains the only hope for the people of Abia State come 2023 at all levels of government.

Okeke stated that his desire was for the people of Arochukwu/ Ohafia Federal Constituency to feel the impact of true representation. He said: “I will be a voice of effective, all-inclusive and quality representation that will add value and effective leadership at the Green Chambers which will be felt by the common man.” He commended the National and State Leadership of the party, the APC Governors, BOTs and critical stakeholders of the party for their efforts, direction and never giving up spirit, which had back to back made the party the best party, admired by all and sundry.

 

Our Reporters

