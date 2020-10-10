Arojah Royal Theatre @ 10 thrills Abuja with theatrical activities

In the city of Abuja, at the weekend, it was not just the Nigerian nation celebrating her diamond jubilee. Arojah Royal Theatre, one name that has become synonymous with live theatre performances in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was also celebrating her 10th year.

It was therefore a double celebration. Nigeria @60 and Arojah Royal Theatre @ 10. Hence, theatre loving residents of Abuja, defied the fear of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has plagued the world since early in the year as they gather, under strict observance of the health protocols laid down by government, at the National Merit House.

The evening started with poetry performances celebrating Nigeria as some of Abuja’s top spoken word artistes took to the stage, to entertain and charge Nigeria up with their thought provoking pieces. They include Iyanu Adebiyi, Omo Awe, Pariolodo and young Eyitoyosi Jerry Adesewo, who performed Prof’. Yusuf Adamu:s poem, Prayer for Nigeria. It was a moment of gyration with dance indeed meet drum as the Afri Dance Theatre mounted the stage to perform the Drum Essemble.

While most people stay glued to their chairs in observance of the health protocols, one member of the audience, a lady, and possibly a thespian could not resist the kure of the drumbeats.

She joined the artistes on stage and you could see clear, her satisfaction. And if course that of the audience, who cheered her up excitedly. If there is anything Arojah Royal Theatre is known for. It would be troupe’ commitment to art, theatre especially and the innovative way they have designed their programmes, with interest in capacity building. The Arojah Students Playwriting Prize, otherwise known as the Anticorruption Playwriting competition, is one of such initiative.

The N100000 prize money was contested for by undergraduate students of Nigerian Universities with Ojo Joshua Miracle from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife emerging the pioneer winner of the prize with his play: ‘Justice A Mirage’.

The winner, which includes Omowunmi Osuolale of University of Ibadan as first runner up and Ayomide Bayowa and second runnersup respectively was announced. Highpoint of the brief event was the presentation of Ben Tomoloju’s play, ‘Cataclysm’, directed by Ola Ifatimehin. The play, staring the likes of Israel Isaac Udochukwu, Folashade Olafioye, Desmond Okei and Ezra Boi, knocked the audience into silence.

Though hilarious and brief, the play which touched on the huge divide between the haves and the have nots, with reference to the damaging effect of corruption and get rich kick syndrome on our nation, forces everyone to reflect on the state of the Nigerian nation, and by extension their roles as individuals. Earlier in his remarks, founder and artistic director, Jerry Adesewo already prepared the mind of his small but mighty guest for the message in the play when he said: “Yes we are celebrating Nigeria @60 but you see, when we cry, we must maintain clear vision.

Hence, our offering for you today, is a mis grill. While we celebrate, we must also tell ourselves some truth. “He added that the Playwriting competition and presentation of cataclysm are part of a two-year long anti-corruption and good governance project sponsored by MacArthur Foundation, which Arojah Theatre has been part of.”

