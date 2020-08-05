Arojah Students Playwriting Prize announces longlist

The longlist for the maiden edition of The Arojah Students Playwriting Prize (TAPP 2020) has been announced. The list of 12 playwrights, the organisers stated, was drawn after a meticulous assessment by the jury, which comprises of the Head of Theatre and Performing Arts, Bayero University, Kano, Ola Ifatimehin, Phd; award winning playwright, literary critic and legal practitioner, Isaac Attah Ogezi; and Korea based playwright, scholar and communication expert, Okeke Izuchukwu Job.

The longlist of 12 playwrights in alphabetical order of first names: Adekeye Lukman (University of Ibadan) for The War Within; Aina Anuoluwapo (Kwara State University) for Clothes and Naked Bodies; Anthony Echefunachukwu Ugwu (Alex Ekwueme University) for The Odyssey of Hope; Arafat Oseni Aderonke (Bayero University, Kano) for The Stench; Bayowa Ayomide (University of Toronto) for Recyclable Chairs; Joko Precious (Michael Otedola College of Primary Education) for The Game; Ojo Joshua Miracle (Obafemi Awolowo University) for Justice: A Mirage; Ojo Olumide Emmanuel (ABU Zaria) for Headless Sacrifice; Omowunmi Damilola Osuolale (Ekiti State University) for A Tale Told by Idiots; for Oyewole Anyina Oluwaseyi (Kwara State University) for The Hidden Holes on our Crown; Peace Chisom Ignatius (University of Abuja) for Delilah’s Coin; and Yusuf Abdulkadir (ABU Zaria) for The Just Cause “A total of 57 entries from 19 Nigerian tertiary institutions and one foreign institution (University of Toronto) were received. A shortlist of five will be released on August 15, 2020 and three winners would be announced in October 2020 at a special award ceremony to be held in Abuja. And to provide exposure for the shortlisted playwrights, a weekly play reading session would be organized for them, to enable them engage with the literary community,” the organisers stated. This maiden edition of the prize is supported by MacArthur Foundation.

