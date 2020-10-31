Arojah Theatre, Ulster varsity partner on cultural exchange workshop

As part of a worldwide line up of activities inspired by The INDRA Congress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abuja based professional theatre outfit, the Arojah Royal Theatre, will in collaboration with the Department of Theatre, Ulster University, Northern Ireland, holds a Cultural Exchange Workshop on October 31.

The workshop is the fifth in the series of theatrical workshops and interactive session tagged: Arojah Ulster University Cultural Exchange Workshop. The first session was held in late April, featuring primarily, student members of Arojah Royal Theatre from across various Nigerian tertiary institutions and their counterparts in Northern Ireland.

Arojah Royal Theatre, represented by its founder and artistic director, Jerry Adesewo, and the theatre department of Ulster University, represented by Dr. Matt Jennings, are members of The INDRA Congress, an international art organisation dedicated to using art to promote, develop, practise and research the uses of the arts as a resource for non-violent conflict transformation, peace building and reconciliation.

In the last four editions of the exchange, participants have been engaged in art driven activities such as drama workshop, literature reviews and general discourse among others. According to Adesewo, participants in the last session are currently working on a COVID themed poetry project expected to be released before the end of the year. He added that this expanded edition will feature other members of INDRA from South Africa, India, Greece, Latvia, Palestine, England, Sierra Leone and Brazil among others via Zoom.

“This session becomes necessary on account of happenings around the world as we believe that these kinds of networks can support our mental health and resilience in these difficult times.

“So, it would be a great opportunity for participants from around the world to share our thoughts and feelings about Theatre/Art, Creativity and Mental Health for young people,” JAdesewo, who will be co-moderating the session alongside Dr. Jennings, explained. He added that initiatives like this, is one of the things that can help to keep us sane and connected. He said: “Artists all over the world must unite.”

Adesewo noted that the mission of The Indra Congress (TIC) is to promote, develop, practise and research the uses of the arts as a resource for non-violent conflict transformation, peace building and reconciliation. He said: “This will be achieved through the building of a global network of artists, educators, young people, researchers and others who share this commitment. “The Indra Congress and the University have agreed to work in partnership for mutual benefit.

The Indra Congress will look to facilitate opportunities for our students and staff to engage with its international network of practitioners, theatres, universities and schools for placements, teaching or research purposes.

“The University will provide opportunities for The Indra Congress to engage with our staff and students and will offer some administrative and infrastructural support. Both parties will promote each other’s activities through their websites, newsletters and other channels.” TIC currently has groups across the UK in Plymouth, Bolton, Burnley, Durham and Derry/Londonderry and overseas in Palestine (Bethlehem), India (Lucknow), South Africa (Durban), Greece (Athens) and in Brazil, Cyprus, Kosovo, Canada, Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

Our vision is to use the language of the arts to challenge stereotypes, prejudices, inequalities and destructive myths, to build bridges, to promote empathy and to help build positive and just relationships across perceived boundaries and barriers. Arojah Royal Theatre, a professional theatre outfit which grew out of a deep and genuine concern to employ the fullness of the theatre as a social force, has a crop of 35 actors, actresses, dancers, singers and instrumentalists categorised as Resident Artistes and Arstistes in Resident.

“Arojah Royal Theatre, a member of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) and the National Council for Arts and Culture, have a rich repertory of African and contemporary dances, plays and campaign dramas. One of the aim and objectives of the formation of this group is to use our medium, in alliance with organisations committed to a better society, to forge a better tomorrow for our world,” Adesewo said.

