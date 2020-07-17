News

Arotile: Afenifere demands coroner inquest into young pilot’s death

Posted on

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has demanded a coroner inquest into the death of 24-year-old Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile. The 24-year-old flying officer died on 14th July, 2020 in a road accident at NAF base Kaduna after sustaining head injuries. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere said it did not believe that Arotile’s death was an accident until a coroner inquest disclosed so.

It reads: “Nigeria the demented chicken sucked one of its finest eggs yet again with the killing of flying officer Tolulope Arotile on the road in Kaduna on Tuesday. “It was only eyewitness accounts that unofficially released that it was a colleague of hers who reversed his car to knock her down on the road. “Unofficial accounts say she just returned from a combat operation before she was knocked down to death. “We therefore do not accept that her death was an accident until the report of a coroner says how she died and how a supposed attempt to stop and greet could come with a death impact.

“We say this against what is known of the infiltration of the forces by sympathizers and agents of Boko Haram. “We recall the report years back of such agents revealing the routes and timing of movements of our troops to Boko Haram who ambushed them. “The inquiry should look into all the links of the colleague who killed her and we must know the identity.

