Arotile, patriot worthy of emulation -Niger gov

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has condoled with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Nigerians over the death of its first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mary Noel Berje, described the late first female Flying Officer as a patriot worthy of emulation by all Nigerians.

The governor, who showered encomium on the late officer, said her discipline and courageous contributions as well as exploits in the Operation GAMA AIKI bombardment of bandits as a squadron pilot in Niger State, where a lot of successes were recorded to ensure a safer Nigeria, would not be forgotten in a hurry. Bello prayed the Almighty God to grant her soul eternal rest and to grant her family, friends and the NAF the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Arotile died at the age of 24 as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at the Nigerian NAF Base, Kaduna. The deceased, who was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 64, was the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the service. She was winged barely one year ago following the completion of her course in South Africa.

