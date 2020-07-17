Metro & Crime

Arotile, patriot worthy of emulation -Niger gov

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has condoled with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Nigerians over the death of its first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mary Noel Berje, described the late first female Flying Officer as a patriot worthy of emulation by all Nigerians.

The governor, who showered encomium on the late officer, said her discipline and courageous contributions as well as exploits in the Operation GAMA AIKI bombardment of bandits as a squadron pilot in Niger State, where a lot of successes were recorded to ensure a safer Nigeria, would not be forgotten in a hurry. Bello prayed the Almighty God to grant her soul eternal rest and to grant her family, friends and the NAF the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

in Lagos has become futile and unproductive. “We are going to send letters to Governor Sanwo-Olu to please address these issues or the whole South-West pensioners will bombard Lagos in a very serious protest. The South-West caucus has decided that all pensioners in the South- West will go to Lagos because an Arotile died at the age of 24 as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at the Nigerian NAF Base, Kaduna. The deceased, who was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 64, was the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the service. She was winged barely one year ago following the completion of her course in South Africa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

CACOVID donates N1.4bn equipment to NCDC

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

To boost Covid-19 testing across the country, the private sector-led Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated N1.4 billion worth of medical supplies to the Federal Government.   It also donated additional 26,400 test kits sufficient to set up six fully functional COVID-19 medical laboratories in the fight against the pandemic.   Presenting the test kits […]
Metro & Crime

Wadume: Court admits six recovered guns as evidence

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday admitted in evidence, six guns allegedly recovered from the alleged Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu aka Wadume and his six co-defendants.   The guns, comprising AK47 rifles and a pump action, were tendered through a Police Inspector, Samuel Habila, who appeared as the fourth prosecution witness, […]
Metro & Crime

Niger spends N86m to repatriate 12 expatriates, 784 Almajirai

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government has disclosed that, it will cost government over N80,000,000 to repatriate 12 foreigners and 784 Almajirai in the state. The state’s Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, stated this at a post-Exco briefing in Minna Thursday, saying: “Government has already repatriated 780 out of the 794 Almajiriai from its Quarantine Center […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: