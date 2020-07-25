Arotile: We’ve handed over suspects to police – NAF

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Friday night, said it had handed over to the police the suspects arrested in connection with the death of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

According to the NAF, Arotile died on July 14, at about 4.30pm, “after a KIA Serento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna), driven by Mr Adejoh, with the two others as passengers, knocked (her) down, when she was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna, leading to her eventual death”.

The statement announcing the hand over of the suspects to the police, was signed by the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

It read: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today, 24 July 2020, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the 3 suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

“Giving brief highlights during the handover at the NAF Base Kaduna, the Commander 453 Base Services Group (453 BSG), Group Captain Hadi Ahmed, recalled how, on 14 July 2020, at about 4.30pm, a KIA Serento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna), driven by Mr Adejoh, with the 2 others as passengers, knocked down Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile when she was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna, leading to her eventual death.

“Group Captain Ahmed highlighted that the 3 persons involved in the accident, who were former schoolmates of the late Flying Officer at the Air Force Secondary School Kaduna, were on their way to visit the wife of a serving senior officer residing in the Base before the accident occurred. He stated that the NAF would continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and provide all necessary support to enable it carry forward the case to its logical conclusion”.

Daramola recalled that the NAF, during a press conference on July 19 to give details of the outcome of its preliminary investigations, had informed Nigerians that the three persons involved in the accident would be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution in line with extant laws.

