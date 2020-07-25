News

Arotile: We’ve handed over suspects to police – NAF

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Friday night, said it had handed over to the police the suspects arrested in connection with the death of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, for further investigation and possible prosecution.
According to the NAF, Arotile died on July 14, at about 4.30pm, “after a KIA Serento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna), driven by Mr Adejoh, with the two others as passengers, knocked (her) down, when she was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna, leading to her eventual death”.
The statement announcing the hand over of the suspects to the police, was signed by the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.
It read: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today, 24 July 2020, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the 3 suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.
“Giving brief highlights during the handover at the NAF Base Kaduna, the Commander 453 Base Services Group (453 BSG), Group Captain Hadi Ahmed, recalled how, on 14 July 2020, at about 4.30pm, a KIA Serento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna), driven by Mr Adejoh, with the 2 others as passengers, knocked down Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile when she was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna, leading to her eventual death.
“Group Captain Ahmed highlighted that the 3 persons involved in the accident, who were former schoolmates of the late Flying Officer at the Air Force Secondary School Kaduna, were on their way to visit the wife of a serving senior officer residing in the Base before the accident occurred. He stated that the NAF would continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and provide all necessary support to enable it carry forward the case to its logical conclusion”.
Daramola recalled that the NAF, during a press conference on July 19 to give details of the outcome of its preliminary investigations, had informed Nigerians that the three persons involved in the accident would be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution in line with extant laws.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

OBJ: Nigerians, even Fulanis, not satisfied with Buhari

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

“It is evident that no ethnic group or geopolitical zones, not even the Fulanis, are collectively satisfied with the present situation in spite of President Muhammadu Buhari being a Fulani man. I am, of course, discounting invidious and irredeemable Fulani fundamentalists and hegemonists”. Those were the words of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who has yet […]
News

55 female students test positive for COVID-19 in Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifty-five students of the Accra Girls Senior High School have tested positive for COVID-19, a joint statement by the Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service has announced. The cases were recorded after 314 persons including students and staff of the school were tested. 259 persons, however, tested negative, reports broadcastghana.net. The statement noted […]
News

Buhari appoints 2 journalists, 6 women, 33 others as ambassadors-designate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

No representation from Abia, Ekiti, Niger Two journalists, the outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian newspaper, Debo Adesina, representing Oyo State, and former Politics Editor of ThisDay newspaper, Oma Djebah, from Delta State, are among the 41 non-career ambassadors appointed yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari. This was as Abia, Ekiti and Niger states had no representation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: