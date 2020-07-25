News

Arotile: We’ve handed over suspects to police –NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Friday night, said it had handed over suspects arrested in connection with the death of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, to the Police, for further investigation and possible prosecution. According to the NAF, Arotile died on 14 July, at about 4.30pm, “after a KIA Serento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna), driven by Mr Adejoh, with the 2 others as passengers, knocked (her) down, when she was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna, leading to her eventual death”. The statement announcing the hand over of the suspects to the police, was signed by the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

It read: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today, 24 July 2020, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the 3 suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

“Giving brief highlights during the handover at the NAF Base Kaduna, the Commander 453 Base Services Group (453 BSG), Group Captain Hadi Ahmed, recalled how, on 14 July 2020, at about 4.30pm, a KIA Serento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna), driven by Mr Adejoh, with the 2 others as passengers, knocked down Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile when she was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna, leading to her eventual death.”

