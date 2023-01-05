News

Around 200,000 attend Pope Benedict XVI’s lying in state

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Almost 200,000 people paid homage to former Pope Benedict XVI during his lying in state over the last three days, the Vatican says.

His body has been sealed in a coffin ahead of his funeral on Thursday, reports the BBC.

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral – the first time a sitting Pope has led his predecessor’s funeral in over 220 years, the Vatican says.

The former Pope died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 95, almost a decade after standing down because of ill-health.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the funeral in St Peter’s Square, in front of St Peter’s Basilica, at 9:30 local time (8:30 GMT).

The event will be marked by simplicity, in line with what Benedict had asked for, the Vatican says.

Because Benedict was no longer a head of state when he died, only official delegations from Italy and Benedict’s native Germany will attend.

Other leaders will be there in unofficial capacities – including King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Letizia of Spain, as well as the leaders of Poland and Hungary, the Catholic news agency reports.

The Pope Emeritus will be laid to rest in the tombs beneath the Basilica after his funeral, according to his final wishes.

Before being laid in the crypt, his body will be sealed in a zinc coffin, which will then be put in a wooden case. Items symbolising his time in the papacy will also be placed alongside his body.

During the past three days of lying in state, mourners travelled from all over the world to pay their respects to the former Pope.

One Catholic pilgrimage organiser who travelled to Rome with his family to pay his respects described the experience of entering the basilica as “beautiful” and “humbling”.

Speaking to the BBC, Mountain Butorac described Benedict as a “very gentle” and “humble” man, who had been like a “papal grandfather” to him.

Another mourner, Father Callistus Kahale Kabindama, a priest from Zambia, told Reuters news agency Benedict had been “a great Pope, a marvellous Pope”.

But Benedict was a controversial figure who was criticised by some for failing to adequately tackle allegations of clerical sexual abuse.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Assets declaration: Petition against me frivolous –Dickson

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, has described as “frivolous” a petition against him, alleging diversion of N17.5 billion flood funds in 2012. Dickson made this known in a statement in Abuja while reacting to his invitation on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), […]
News

UNICAL-ASUU protests nonpayment of 5 years allowances

Posted on Author Clement James

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar (UNICAL) chapter yesterday staged a peaceful protest on the campus to protest non-payment of over five years’ unpaid allowances owed by the university authorities. The protest, which began at the International Conference Centre of the university, took the protesting lecturers to the main […]
News Top Stories

LCCI, MAN reject new electricity tariff

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…warns of impact on households, businesses Members of the organised private sector (OPS) have faulted the Federal Government’s approval of hike in electricity tariff, effective January 1, 2021, which, they said, will further impoverish the generality of Nigerians and businesses that are yet to recover from the COVID-19 shock. Nigerians were again shocked yesterday when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica