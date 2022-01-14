Arraignment of Oyo monarch, 10 others stalled

The planned arraignment of a traditional ruler in Oyo State, Oba Solomon Akinola and 10 others on terrorism charge before the Federal High Court sitting Abuja was yesterday stalled due to objection to jurisdiction of the court to adjudicate on the matter.

Though Oba Akinola was not physically present in court to take his plea, three of his high Chiefs, Sunday Aderinto (87), Samson Ogunmola (76) and Timothy Adewale Aderinto (71) were brought to court under heavy police security. However, shortly after the three Chiefs were called to the dock, their counsel, Jimoh Abdulsalam raised objection to the taking of their plea to the offences alleged to have been committed between May 10 and 21, 2021. The counsel premised his objection on the validity of the charges insisting that the three chiefs aged between 87 and 71 years are victims of land dispute between Oko and Aagba Communities near Ogbomoso in Surulere Local Goverment Area of Oyo state.

