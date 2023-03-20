Arrears: FG draws curtain on N22.68bn ex-airways employees’ payment

The Federal Government is set to wind down activities on a one-off pension arrears payment excercise of ex-employees of defunct national carrier, Nigerian Airways. The payment excercise was flagged off four years ago by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA). Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the excercise had achieved about 98 per cent success, with a source saying nearly all the ex-employees verified, captured during verification excercise had been paid. A reliable source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told this medium that the consulting firm hired by PICA for the excercise, Synchro Digital consulting Nigeria Limited, was told last month to prepare final handover report for onward submission to Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, later this month or early April.

“The consultant was supposed to have completed the excercise before now. On two occasions, the Minister told them (Consultant) to hold on, perhaps for any ex-employees that may show up. “They are rounding up now. Between now and next month, the consultant should be able to present final report to the Minister or permanent secretary,” the source said. When contacted to ascertain if all verified former workers of the defunct national carrier had been paid, Special Assistant on media to the Hon. Minister, Mallam Tanko Yunusap, said he would find out from PICA and revert. He never did as of time of filling this report.

The Nigerian Airways ceased operation in 2003 after years of perpetual failure amidst depletion of aircrafts in the fleet. The government had been dilly dallying on the one off final payment due to ex – employees at home and overseas until 2018. In 2018, the Federal Government approved the sum of N22.68 billion for the payment of retirement benefits to former workers of liquidated Nigerian Airways Ltd. The amount approved by President Muhammadu Buhari was about 50 per cent of the N45.3 billion total entitlements of the former workers of the company. An outstanding retirement benefits in sum of N78 billion was initially submitted to the government as entitlements of ex-workers of the Nigerian Airways. The sum was pruned down after a verification exercise conducted by PICA and other relevant stakeholders in line with the condition of service of the liquidated Nigerian Airways Ltd. The sum of N45 billion was agreed as the total retirement benefits to the affected staff. Ahmed had during one of the briefings on the ex- workers said that they were not paid their retirement benefits for the past 15 years despite the liquidation. The payments were carried out in two phases essentially due to paucity of funds. The first batch’s payment was effected in 2019 while the second batch was paid early this year. To take care of few persons that may have missed the capturing exercise previously conducted, PICA in 2021 announced a mop-up verification exercise for ex- workers of NAL (in liquidation), in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Aviation, in Kano State. The mop-up verification exercise was to be undertaken by the finance ministry to verify ex- workers who had genuine claims but were yet to be paid.

