Arrears: FG draws curtain on N22.68bn ex-Airways employees’ payment

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government yesterday said it is set to wind down activities on a one-off pension arrears payment exercise of ex-employees of defunct national carrier, Nigerian Airways. The exercise was flagged off four years ago by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA). Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the exercise had achieved about 98 per cent success with a source saying that nearly all the ex-employees verified, captured during verification exercise had been paid.

A reliable source, who did not want his name to be mentioned, told this medium that the consulting firm hired by PICA for the exercise, Synchro Digital Consulting Nige- ria Limited, was told last month to prepare its final handover report for onward submission to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, later this month or early April. “The consultant was supposed to have completed the exercise before now. On two occasions, the Minister told them (Consultant) to hold on, perhaps for any ex-employees that may show up.

“They are rounding off now. Between now and next month, the consultant should be able to present the final report to the Minister or the Permanent Secretary,” the source said. When contacted to ascertain if all verified former workers of the defunct national carrier had been paid, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mallam Tanko Yunusap, said he would find out from PICA and revert. He never did as at the time of filing this report.

