Arrest bid: Inspector escapes lynching inside church

An officer from Ndiegoro Police Division, Aba, Abia State, identified as Inspector John, yesterday escaped lynching at the Christ the King Cathedral (CKC), when he tried to take away a worshipper from the church premises. Sources said John, armed, went to the church in mufti, in company with a complainant to identify a suspect for arrest. John drove with the complainant into CKC, identified the suspect, who is a lady, but in the process of trying to whisk her out secretly, she raised the alarm which drew the attention of other worshippers and the church security personnel.

The officer was said to have been given the beating of his life before some persons later identified him as a police inspector serving at the Ndiegoro Police Division, Aba. When New Telegraph visited the church, several people, who learnt of the incident, gathered at the three different entrances of the church. They insisted that the officer would not be allowed to go home until the state Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, came to the church.

At press time, the Area Commander in charge of the Aba Police Command tried to intervene in the matter, but angry worshippers and passers-by rejected his intervention and insisted on seeing the Commissioner of Police, Agbede. Witnesses said John was fond of maltreating innocent residents, intimidating people and carrying out illegal and suspicious arrests with reckless abandon. “Just look at the way he came in. How can you come for a genuine arrest within the headquarters of the Aba Catholic Diocese without notice or even collaborate with the church and its security? “This is not the first time he has been involved in provoking activities in Aba. I don’t know why they have refused to transfer him despite a series of reports against him,” one of them said.

