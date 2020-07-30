Metro & Crime

Arrest bid: Inspector escapes lynching inside church

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

An officer from Ndiegoro Police Division, Aba, Abia State, identified as Inspector John, yesterday escaped lynching at the Christ the King Cathedral (CKC), when he tried to take away a worshipper from the church premises. Sources said John, armed, went to the church in mufti, in company with a complainant to identify a suspect for arrest. John drove with the complainant into CKC, identified the suspect, who is a lady, but in the process of trying to whisk her out secretly, she raised the alarm which drew the attention of other worshippers and the church security personnel.

The officer was said to have been given the beating of his life before some persons later identified him as a police inspector serving at the Ndiegoro Police Division, Aba. When New Telegraph visited the church, several people, who learnt of the incident, gathered at the three different entrances of the church. They insisted that the officer would not be allowed to go home until the state Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, came to the church.

At press time, the Area Commander in charge of the Aba Police Command tried to intervene in the matter, but angry worshippers and passers-by rejected his intervention and insisted on seeing the Commissioner of Police, Agbede. Witnesses said John was fond of maltreating innocent residents, intimidating people and carrying out illegal and suspicious arrests with reckless abandon. “Just look at the way he came in. How can you come for a genuine arrest within the headquarters of the Aba Catholic Diocese without notice or even collaborate with the church and its security? “This is not the first time he has been involved in provoking activities in Aba. I don’t know why they have refused to transfer him despite a series of reports against him,” one of them said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Don’t give Arotile’s death political, religious colouration – NAF

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

…names flying officer’s alleged killer   Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday warned Nigerians not to give political or religious interpretation to the death of the country’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. Arotile died on Tuesday, July 14, at the NAF Base in Kaduna.   NAF also revealed the identities of two […]
Metro & Crime

Makinde makes U-turn, postpones schools’ resumption

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Following series of criticisms against his administration’s decision that schools should resume next Monday amid the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Tuesday made a detour postponing the resumption. The government had earlier directed all terminal classes including Primary Six (Pry 6), Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior Secondary School Three […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun schools reopen Aug 4, worship centres Aug 14 – Abiodun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Ogun State government has announced the lifting of the ban earlier placed on schools and worship centres across the state. While public and private schools in the state would resume classes on Tuesday, August 4 to prepare students for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams, worship centres, including churches and mosques, will reopen for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: