Arrest interim govt agitators now – Analysts

A group, The Analysts, has asked the Department of the Security Ser- vices (DSS) to arrest those agitating for the setting up of an interim government. Speaking on behalf of the group in a Hausa political programme on local radio on Tuesday, Nasiru Gwangwazo said the situation is becoming so amazing, scary, and alarming, hence the need for the timely intervention of law enforcement agencies.

He said those calling for an interim government should wait for the court to rule on the petitions resulting from the February 25 presidential poll.

The group said similar protests against the out- comes of the presidential election in the past but all hell was not let loose. It said: “Nigeria is bigger than any individual or group and its sanctity should be guarded and protected well devoid of what Obi and his men are orchestrating based on religious, and tribal sentiments aimed at destroying the country.”

