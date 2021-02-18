Metro & Crime

Arrest killers of our monarch, not killers of cows – Ondo community

Three months after the killing of a first class monarch, the Olufon of Ifon, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State by suspected bandits, the community Thursday alleged plans by the security agencies to cover the gruesome murder.

Rather than arrest the killers of their monarch, Oba Israel Adeusi, the community alleged that the Police have invited the leaders of the community over the death of a cow in a town outside their domain.

The Police have invited leaders of the community, including a former member of the House of Representative, Hon. Eni Olotu, to Abuja, over the death of a cow in a neighbouring community.

Other members of the community invited to Abuja over the cow’s death included High Chief Ekon, Chief Olijewu, Saliu Omotoso and the Chief Hunter of the community.

The community said it was surprising to them that the police are pursuing supposed killers of cows when it was yet to unravel those who killed their traditional ruler, the Olufon of Ifon since November last year.

The President of the Ifon Development Union, Chief Femi Awani, who spoke at a press briefing in Ifon, said the police invitation was based on a petition by one Abdullahi who claimed his cows were killed last month.

They said those invited fell within the group of leaders temporarily holding fort following the death of Oba Adeusi.

