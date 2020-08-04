News

Arrest my daughter's killer, widow begs CP

…urges govt to check trailer drivers' menace

 

A grieving mother, Mrs. Chineze Ajoku, has narrated how her first daughter was killed by a trailer in Lagos. She also urged the Lagos State government and state Police Command to do everything possible to check the menace of tanker drivers. Chineze argued that trailer drivers have become notorious for killing Nigerians and continued to do so because the government has not taken a stiff stance against their recklessness.

 

According to the distraught woman, her husband died barely a year ago and now her daughter, Chidinma Ajoku, a graduate of Babcock University, has been killed. Chineze also called on the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to ensure the arrest of the driver and the owner of the truck. She explained that on July 26, a 20ft container being conveyed by a truck fell on a bus on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

 

Two of the occupants died instantly. Chidinma, fondly called ‘Didi,’ was one of the victims, while the second victim was her colleague. Both of them worked with the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN).

 

The truck has been impounded but the container is still at the crime scene. The whereabouts of the driver are not yet unknown as he was said to have absconded immediately the accident occurred. She said: “My daughter was returning home and the bus stopped to allow some passengers to alight.

 

A trailer driver that was carrying a container was speeding, and the container fell on the bus. I waited throughout that night for my daughter to return home, but she didn’t. I waited till 2:30a.m. One of her colleagues called me about 6a.m. that she was involved in an accident.” Chineze was further told that the victims were rushed to Isolo General Hospital, she immediately rushed to the place.

 

But Chidinma and her colleague were not among the injured passengers rushed to Isolo General Hospital. Chineze was referred to a General Hospital in Yaba. She added: “When we got there, we were asked to check the morgue.

 

My son and my friend’s husband went to the morgue, where they saw my daughter and her colleague’s corpses. “The rate at which containers are killing people is becoming too much and nobody is saying or doing anything about it.

 

My daughter is just 27 years old, planning to travel overseas for her Masters. Now, this container just snuffed out her life. I’m appealing to the government and relevant authority to bring this reckless driver to book.

 

“The killings of people, especially in Lagos State by trailer drivers, are very high. During Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration, he tried to checkmate them, but now, they are more daring and are everywhere. “A few weeks ago, a container fell on a car of a family that was returning from a vigil and everyone died. Whether you are driving or not, all our lives are in danger because of these trailer drivers

