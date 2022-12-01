News Top Stories

Arrest of Aisha Buhari’s critic cruel –CUPP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described as “cruel and evil”, the detention of a student of the Federal University, Dutse (FUD), Aminu Mohammed for criticising Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on social media. Spokesman for the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere said in a statement yesterday, that Mrs. Buhari does not have the right to order the arrest of her critics. Ugochinyere accused her of adopting the cruel method of the former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha to kidnap and torture her critics.

“The First Lady and other leaders should stop their reckless and naked display of power and always follow the constitution in seeking redress if they feel they are wronged,” he said. The group regretted that while in detention Mohammed missed his examination, and called for his immediate release. It told the President to order the arrest of all officers involved in the arrest and torture of the student. The group pledged to offer the detainee free legal services: “To enforce his fundamental human rights to freedom of expression and freedom of movement and fight his illegal detention.

“The government and security agencies must release the boy from illegal detention so that he can join his colleagues to continue his examination.” Meanwhile, Mohammed has now been remanded in prison, his lawyer, Chijioke Kingsley Agu, has told the BBC. He said his client was charged at a high court in the Maitama district in the capital, Abuja, on Tuesday. The student denied the one-count charge of criminal defamation. His lawyer said a bail application had been filed that he hoped would be considered within the next 48 hours. The prosecution accused him of spreading false information. Mohammed’s parents have publicly implored Mrs Buhari to forgive their son. She has not yet commented.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Marketers pick holes in FG’s petrol market deregulation

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…describes downstream’s deregulation as monopolistic   Fuel marketers yesterday picked holes in the deregulation of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, describing the whole process as monopolistic.   The National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, who said this during an enegagment in Lagos, […]
News Top Stories

Again, terrorists invade Kaduna community, kidnap 36 residents

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

Dare devil terrorists have again stormed Keke B community in the Millennium City area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, and abducted not less than 36 residents. The Millennium City is located in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna, on the outskirts of the state capital. New Telegraph gathered    that the attack took place on […]
News

Obiano pleads for forgiveness in farewell speech

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri

Ex-governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, yesterday, pleaded with those he offended, while in office to forgive him, stressing that his actions were for the good of the state. Obiano, who stated this in a farewell speech after presenting handover notes to his successor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, at government house, Awka, however acknowledged that he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica