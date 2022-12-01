Arrest of Aisha Buhari’s critic cruel –CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described as “cruel and evil”, the detention of a student of the Federal University, Dutse (FUD), Aminu Mohammed for criticising Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on social media. Spokesman for the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere said in a statement yesterday, that Mrs. Buhari does not have the right to order the arrest of her critics. Ugochinyere accused her of adopting the cruel method of the former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha to kidnap and torture her critics.

“The First Lady and other leaders should stop their reckless and naked display of power and always follow the constitution in seeking redress if they feel they are wronged,” he said. The group regretted that while in detention Mohammed missed his examination, and called for his immediate release. It told the President to order the arrest of all officers involved in the arrest and torture of the student. The group pledged to offer the detainee free legal services: “To enforce his fundamental human rights to freedom of expression and freedom of movement and fight his illegal detention.

“The government and security agencies must release the boy from illegal detention so that he can join his colleagues to continue his examination.” Meanwhile, Mohammed has now been remanded in prison, his lawyer, Chijioke Kingsley Agu, has told the BBC. He said his client was charged at a high court in the Maitama district in the capital, Abuja, on Tuesday. The student denied the one-count charge of criminal defamation. His lawyer said a bail application had been filed that he hoped would be considered within the next 48 hours. The prosecution accused him of spreading false information. Mohammed’s parents have publicly implored Mrs Buhari to forgive their son. She has not yet commented.

