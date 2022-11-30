Arrest of Aisha Buhari’s critic, cruel – CUPP

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described as cruel and evil, the arrest and detention of student of Federal University, Dutse Aminu Mohammed, for criticising wife of the president Aisha Buhari, in a post on his twitter account.

CUPP spokesperson Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement on Wednesday, said Mrs. Buhari does not have the right to order the arrest and torture of her critics.

Ugochinyere accused Nigeria’s first lady of adopting the method of former head of state Gen. Sani Abacha, to kidnap and torture her critics.

“The first lady and other leaders should stop their reckless and naked display of power and always follow the constitution in seeking redress if they feel they are wronged,” he advised.

The opposition spokesperson regretted that while in detention Mohammed has missed his examination, and called for his immediate release.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the arrest of all officers involved in the arrest and torture of the boy, and announced the decision of the CUPP to offer the detainee free legal services, “to enforce his fundamental human rights to freedom of expression and freedom of movement and fight his illegal detention.

“The government and security agencies must release the boy from illegal detention so that he can join his colleagues to continue his examination.”

