Arrest officials responsible for missing result sheets –CUPP

Following the recent cancellation of the three-man ad-hoc delegate and the national delegate lists by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over malpractices and substantial violation of extant laws, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders are calling for the arrests of party officials responsible for the malpractices.

In a letter dated 17th May, the Acting Secretary for the Commission, Mr. Aminu Idris, stated that; “The Commission’s Monitoring Report on the One-Man Ad-Hoc National Delegates Congress in Imo State has also indicated substantial non-compliance as no original LGA Congress Result form was provided at any of the LGA Congress venues.

The letter also noted that “the Commission expects that your party’s primaries in Imo State shall be conducted, using only Statutory Delegates as provided in the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).” Reacting to the development, Opposition Coalition spokesperson and House of Representatives aspirant for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere blamed the desperation of the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the cause of the cancellation of the party’s three-man ad-hoc delegate and national delegate lists.

 

