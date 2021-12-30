Arrest, prosecute attackers of Zamfara PDP congress, Atiku tells IGP

Metro & Crime

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Inspector General Police to investigate the unwarranted attack by yet to be identified persons, during the congress of Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe said those behind the attack should be arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

He described the attack as a bad omen for the nation’s democracy as well as free and fair elections in the country.

The former vice president said there was no justification for violently attacking members of the opposition by thugs, adding that these kinds of criminal activities should not be tolerated by lovers of democracy.

According to Atiku: “Such open lawlessness by suspected supporters of the ruling party is an invitation to anarchy which will create conditions that make free and fair elections difficult.”

Atiku urged the police to be politically neutral in law enforcement, so that members of the ruling party might not be given the impression that they were above the law.

He warned that the refusal to arrest and prosecute those involved would encourage future impunity, adding that no group of people should feel unprotected from thuggery because of their political affiliation.

 

