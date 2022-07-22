Arrest, prosecute Cheitnum killers, CAN tells Buhari

Following the murder of Rev. Fr. John Cheitnum, Coordinating Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for Southern Kaduna, the leadership of CAN has called for the arrest and prosecution of the masterminds. Late Cheitnum was also the chairman of CAN in Jema’a Local Government and was kidnapped with Rev.Fr. Donatus Cleophas, from the Rectory of Christ the King Parish, Yadin Garu in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Cleophas later escaped from the kidnappers’ den. The Christian body while condemning the murder said it was part of the provocative acts that have been on and were it not for government’s lack of political will, the terrorists would be paying dearly for their evil deeds. While praying for consolation, CAN also prayed that never again will Nigeria be governed by a government that will be treating criminals with kid gloves. However, a statement signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, partly reads: “To say the least, this is cruel, inhuman, deliberately provocative, barbaric and condemnable.

