Arrest, prosecute those calling for interim govt – Arewa youths

A group, Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), has warned those calling for a coup d’état or interim national government ahead of the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to desist from such, while asking security agencies to arrest and prosecute those threatening the nation’s democracy.

AYF made the call in a statement by its Acting National President, Ahmed Mohammed Zagi, after a meeting yesterday in Kaduna. “We are also calling on all our security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities. It amounts to treason for anybody to call for truncating of our democracy by whatever guises, be it interim national government, let alone a military coup. “Perpetrators must be arrested and be brought to book with immediate effect! Meanwhile, arrangements for the handover ceremonies are in full swing,” the group said.

They insisted that; “The President-elect will, by His Grace, take his Oath of Office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29,” they added. The group added that the 2023 general election has come and gone with a few bye-elections. “It is our position that this election is by far the Tinumost credible, fair and freest election in our history as a nation. “We at the Arewa Youth Forumsignificantlynotethat the elections were so credible that it threw up some upsets in our otherwise settled demography. For the first time, 20 sitting governors lost their states, mostly those of the ruling party.”

