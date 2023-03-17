Arrest, punish culprits of renewed Kaduna attacks, Buhari orders security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate arrest and punishment of culprits of the renewed attacks on people of Kaduna State. He termed as shocking, the return of terrorist attacks and murder of several innocent souls in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said: “There is a concerted attack on innocent citizens in the state and the security and law enforcement agencies must take serious action to put an end to this. My deepest condolences to the families of those killed in these horrific attacks. “May their souls rest in peace.”
