Arrest Seriki’s sons for Igangan killings, residents tell police

Residents of Igangan in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State have urged security agencies to arrest two sons of the banished Seriki Fulani of state, Soliu Abdulkadri, for the Sunday killings in the community. The call came after Abdulkadri had denied involvement in the attack, where more than 11 people were killed. Speaking on behalf of the residents, the Public Relations Officer of Igangan Development Advocate (IDA), Mr. Abideen Oguntowo, told the New Telegraph on the phone that the arrest of the two sons of the erstwhile Seriki Fulani of Oyo State – Ibrahim Soliu and Umar Soliu – was necessary owing to their involvement in the attack. Abdulkadir was earlier in the year chased out of Igangan by Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho following allegation that he was the notorious baron for kidnappers and bandits in the Ibarapa zone.

His house and vehicles were torched by some irate youths, leading to his exit to Ilorin in Kwara State. The residents alleged that Ibrahim and Umar, acting on the intent to avenge the attack which forced their father out of the area, had threatened to carry out an attack in the town. The residents, therefore, linked the midnight attack to the duo.

They then called on the security agencies – the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and others – to arrest the two men without delay. Oguntowo said that Ibrahim had on April 24, 2021, during a radio programme on Agidigbo 88.7 FM, threatened to attack the town because his father was chased out of the town. He added that the arrest of the two men would lead to the arrest of other perpetrators of the attack

