Arrest those plotting to overthrow Buhari, coalition tells FG

The Coalition of Buhari Supporters and Friends (CBSF) has called on security operatives to investigate, arrest and prosecute those plotting to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the group, these people have crossed into treasonable territory with their latest utterances on national security must be immediately looked into.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr Shamsudeen Abu, on Wednesday, the coalition accused them of being behind the security situation in the north-east. The Coalition of Buhari Supporters and Friends reminded the accusations fail to find any tangible solution.

Instead of a document or seek the audience of the president, the group noted that they have resorted to heating the polity in a bid to discredit and possibly lead a revolt against the current administration.

The Coalition of Buhari Supporters and Friends, therefore, demanded the immediate arrest of these persons for treason. It, however, urged the Federal Government to immediately direct the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force to act before they do more damage.

