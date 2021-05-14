News

Arrested chopper: Press statement won’t exonerate you –APC chieftain tells Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

…backs ACF’s call for full Investigation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, has called on former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar not to stop at a mere press statement to exonerate himself but to address the people in order to put the records straight. While dismissing the reports linked to the former Head of State at supplying food and weapons to bandits terrorizing parts of the state, Vatsa said such reports remain unfortunate and wicked.

The former spokesman of the APC in the state, however, advised the former Head of State not to stop at a mere press statement to exonerate himself from the said online report, but “address the people of the state and put the records straight in order to clear himself of this heinous allegation”.

Vatsa, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism while dismissing the report, ex-pressed surprise that one year after this rumour has been on, nobody has been able to show the public the photograph of the alleged helicopter. Vatsa, who is the Coordinator on Public Affairs to Governor Sani Bello, nevertheless threw his weight behind the call by a Northern group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) for a full investigation into the report to unravel the mystery behind the helicopter saga. Vatsa pointed out that all well-meaning Nigerians should support every effort that will bring the poor security situation in the country to an end.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

World Bank to Nigeria: Sustain reforms to avoid worse recession

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The World Bank has encouraged Nigeria government to sustain current reforms, uphold right mix of policy measures or risk sliding into deep recession. The advice was contained in World Bank Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report issued yesterday titled, “Rising to the Challenge: Nigeria’s COVID response”. The report warned that “in the next three years, an […]
News

Uganda’s Bobi Wine rejects official results

Posted on Author Reporter

Ugandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine has rejected the results declared so far and calls himself the president-elect, despite the electoral body saying not all votes have yet been counted. Bobi Wine alleges Thursday’s polls saw the worst vote-rigging in Uganda’s history, and has said he had video evidence of fraud, though he has yet to […]
News

Okowa attributes nation’s insecurity to population growth, poverty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, attributed the security challenges inhibiting socio-economic development of the nation to a multiplicity of factors including high rate of poverty, unemployment and the geometrical increase in the population of the country. Okowa disclosed this while playing host to the Country’s Representative of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Mr. Vladimir […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica