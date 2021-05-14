Arrested chopper: Press statement won’t exonerate you –APC chieftain tells Abdulsalami

…backs ACF’s call for full Investigation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, has called on former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar not to stop at a mere press statement to exonerate himself but to address the people in order to put the records straight. While dismissing the reports linked to the former Head of State at supplying food and weapons to bandits terrorizing parts of the state, Vatsa said such reports remain unfortunate and wicked.

The former spokesman of the APC in the state, however, advised the former Head of State not to stop at a mere press statement to exonerate himself from the said online report, but “address the people of the state and put the records straight in order to clear himself of this heinous allegation”.

Vatsa, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism while dismissing the report, ex-pressed surprise that one year after this rumour has been on, nobody has been able to show the public the photograph of the alleged helicopter. Vatsa, who is the Coordinator on Public Affairs to Governor Sani Bello, nevertheless threw his weight behind the call by a Northern group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) for a full investigation into the report to unravel the mystery behind the helicopter saga. Vatsa pointed out that all well-meaning Nigerians should support every effort that will bring the poor security situation in the country to an end.

