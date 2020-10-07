Arrested Lagos FSARS officers are innocent, supermarket owner insists

Facts, Wednesday, emerged over the circumstances that led to the arrest of two operatives of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS), in Lagos and other allegations of maltreatment leading to massive protests and calls for the scrapping of the outfit.

It was learnt that the incident in Lagos took place in a popular supermarket located in Ajah and prompted police authorities in Abuja to wield the big stick and order the arrest of two FSARS operatives.

However, in a twist, the owner of the supermarket, where the incident took place, Emmanuel Umeodunukwe told newsmen that the whole incident was misconstrued against the operatives of FSARS, stating that they were the ones who actually came to save the situation that would have degenerated ito a bloody encounter between his workers and hoodlums that had come to extort money from them.

According to him: “I am the owner of Kas-Lennox Supermarket at Lafiaji by Bracecourt opposite South Point, Ajah. What happened was that on Saturday, a customer informed me that some people were fighting in my supermarket. I rushed to the supermarket and saw some hoodlums numbering about four causing mayhem in the compound.

“I tried to calm the situation but it became worse. I told my manager to come up with the guys and two mobile policemen stationed there only to hear that the hoodlums had already overpowered the mobile policemen. The hoodlums remained adamant and were breaking valuables in my supermarket. I have video recording as proof and evidence of all I am saying.

“They were causing mayhem and all the customers were scared, running helter-skelter, everybody was looking and wondering what was going on.

“A customer then saw a team of armed policemen in a white mini-bus passing by and alerted them; they stopped and entered my compound to save the situation.

“I quickly went to explain the ugly situation to them because the boys causing trouble were ‘area boys’ that usually extort money from all of us, especially whenever our goods arrive for clearance. They have been doing that for long and efforts made to stop them have so far failed.

“I pointed out the hoodlums that were terrorizing us with dangerous weapons to the men of the FSARS and they arrested them. They did not maltreat or torture them.

“They took them together with the manager of my supermarket to Ajah Police Station. But to my greatest surprise, when they got to the station, my manager called to report that the FSARS operatives, himself and the hoodlums were thrown into the cell on the orders of the Area Commander without him even making a statement.

“As we speak, I am still in shock because the FSARS operatives came to save all of us who were being terrorized by armed hoodlums that have been holding sway in the area for long and I am still wondering the offence my manger and operatives of FSARS committed.

“They were all detained till the following day and immediately after that, the hoodlums stormed my supermarket threatening to burn it down.

“Even in the presence of policemen at their station, they were still warning my boys that we better co-operate with them. That if we do anything they will deal with us. Ajah policemen glorify thugs. They make them take pride in doing bad things.”

The manger of the supermarket, Azubuike Chidiebere also confirmed to newsmen that both himself, who was a complainant, and the FSARS officers were thrown into the cell without them making a statement.

Like this: Like Loading...