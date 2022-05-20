Metro & Crime

Arrested land grabber fingered in another murder case

Posted on

More revelations are coming out over the past criminal activities of a suspected deadly land grabber, Elijah Adeogun, popularly known as ‘killer’, who was on Monday arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), in the Ikeshi area of Obasanjo, along Idiroko road in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the detained land grabber, who is being investigated by the DSS has again been linked with another death, this time, that of Idowu Arinadegbo, who was killed in 2013 in the same Ikeshi community. The suspected land terror was arrested for allegedly killing two persons, Monday Eredua and Moruf Babalola in 2021 in the Ipetu Baba Ode community in the Ado- Odo/ Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State Members of the Isile Gbo Isele Gbobalabalaya family in a petition to the director of the Ogun State command of the DSS accused the detained suspect of killing Arinadegbo The family also described it as surprising, while the Director of Public Prosecution in Ogun State has not given any legal advice on the murder of Arinadegbo since 2013.

 

Our Reporters

