News

… arrests 31 over alleged Internet frauds in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City Comment(0)

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Sunday, arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters.

 

In a statement issued yesterday by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the command, the suspects were arrested in two separate locations in Benin sequel to actionable intelligence.

 

He said: “Among those arrested are suspected fraudsters who, a few weeks ago, were seen in a viral video standing on top of their cars and throwing bundles of Naira notes into the air at a popular Plaza in Benin City.

 

“They had embarked on a similar mission at the same venue on Sunday before they were intercepted by operatives of the Commission at the exit. The other suspects were arrested at their hideout in Benin City.

 

“Those arrested are Essien Sunday, Joseph Nwosu, Samuel Victor, Abdurahman Abudulahi, Uwaifo Destiny, Osaro Osarere, Favour Oleye, Smart Okunvobo, Oduwa Osahon, Osaretin Blessed, Frank Osas, Aisosa Kelly, Richard Ehigie, Destiny Omoru, Jacob Kelvin, Aker Kelly, Promise Godspower, Lucky Dickson and Osamode Efosa.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Zamfara gov insists on peace talks with bandits, secures release of 26 minors

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has insisted that dialogue with bandits is still relevant just as he secured the release of 26 Katsina State indigent girls, all of them minors, from bandits without payment of ransom.   The girls, who were kidnapped by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, were brought […]
News

Enugu govt expresses sadness over death of Transport Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State government has expressed its deepest sadness over the death of the Commissioner for Transport, Mathias Ekweremadu Jnr, who died on Thursday, February 4, 2021, while in active service. In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government condoled the late Ekweremadu family, the people of Aninri Local Government […]
News

Insecurity: Police move against protests in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James

Cross River State Police Command has warned against any form of protest or holding any nocturnal meetings in the state because of the current state of insecurity across the country. The state Police Commissioner, Sikiru Akande, gave this warning on Friday while parading about 109 persons, including cultists at the command’s headquarters in Calabar. According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica