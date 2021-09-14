… arrests 31 over alleged Internet frauds in Edo

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Sunday, arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters.

In a statement issued yesterday by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the command, the suspects were arrested in two separate locations in Benin sequel to actionable intelligence.

He said: “Among those arrested are suspected fraudsters who, a few weeks ago, were seen in a viral video standing on top of their cars and throwing bundles of Naira notes into the air at a popular Plaza in Benin City.

“They had embarked on a similar mission at the same venue on Sunday before they were intercepted by operatives of the Commission at the exit. The other suspects were arrested at their hideout in Benin City.

“Those arrested are Essien Sunday, Joseph Nwosu, Samuel Victor, Abdurahman Abudulahi, Uwaifo Destiny, Osaro Osarere, Favour Oleye, Smart Okunvobo, Oduwa Osahon, Osaretin Blessed, Frank Osas, Aisosa Kelly, Richard Ehigie, Destiny Omoru, Jacob Kelvin, Aker Kelly, Promise Godspower, Lucky Dickson and Osamode Efosa.”

Like this: Like Loading...