News

Arrivals down 87% in January, as UNWTO seeks stronger coordination to restart tourism

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

With the effect of COVID-19 pandemic still on the high, tourism remains endanger as international tourist arrivals for the first month of the year dipped by 87%, thus continuing the abysmal record of last year. This is even as the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is calling for better coordination among nations and stakeholders to restart tourism amidst lingering fears. However, the new data by UNWTO shows that: ‘‘The outlook for the rest of the year remain cautious as the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) continues to call for stronger coordination on travel protocols between countries to ensure the safe restart of tourism and avoid another year of massive losses for the sector.’’ According to the latest edition of the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, all world regions continued to experience large drops in tourist arrivals in the first month of the year.

Mandatory testing, quarantines, and in some cases the complete closure of borders, have all hindered the resumption of international travel. In addition, the speed and distribution of the vaccination rollout have been slower than expected, further delaying the restart of tourism. This development has shown that the international community needs to take strong and urgent action to ensure a brighter 2021. Many millions of livelihoods and businesses are depending on it.

The data shows that Asia and the Pacific with -96% recorded the largest decrease in international arrivals in January. Europe and Africa both saw a decline of 85% in arrivals, while the Middle East recorded a drop of 84%. International arrivals in the Americas decreased by 77% in January, following somewhat better results in the last quarter of the year. UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, described 2020 as the worse year in the recent history of global tourism: “2020 was the worst year on record for tourism. The international community needs to take strong and urgent action to ensure a brighter 2021.

‘‘Many millions of livelihoods and businesses are depending on it. Improved coordination between countries and harmonised travel and health protocols are essential to restore confidence in tourism and allow international travel to resume safely ahead of the peak summer season in the northern hemisphere.” With 32% of all global destinations completely closed to international tourists at the beginning of February, UNWTO anticipates a challenging first few months of 2021 for global tourism, as its expects international tourist arrivals to be down about 85% in the first quarter of 2021 over the same period of 2019.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: S/South states must remain PDP –Okowa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday called on the people of Edo to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki to bring all states in the region under one political party. Speaking at a PDP Ward rally at Ekpon Ward 9 and 10, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo, Okowa said as Chairman of South- South Governors […]
News

EFCC ready to probe Obasa’s alleged fraud, abuse of office

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday declared that the commission would investigate allegations of misappropriation of funds and abuse of office levied against Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. This was disclosed by the Zonal Head of EFCC, Mohammadu Rabo while addressing members of the Civil Society […]
News

Insecurity: Govs to meet Wednesday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governors of the 36 states are scheduled to hold a teleconference on Wednesday to deliberate on a new national security order to ensure the safety of lives and property in the country. Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, head of media and public affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, in a statement, said the forum, at its 22nd […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica