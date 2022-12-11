Arrowshot care’s professionalism edge

The care sector in Nigeria needs to align with global standards in order to remain a pro-active and dynamic sector of the economy.

Nigeria needs to compete favorably with other nations across the globe, hence the need to properly have a structure for the care industry. It is indeed a welcome development that the care industry is highly standardized across the globe due to its impact on human lives.

In the United Kingdom, there are 15 fundamental standards of care set up by the UK care Quality Commission (CQC). This epitomizes the legislation of the government for the care industry. This provides a worthy example for Nigeria to also identify the inherent benefits of a well regulated sector of the economy.

In order to provide solid structure and chart a new direction, Arrowshot care solutions is poised to raise the bar of Quality care service in Nigeria. It is believed that Nigeria can also operate professional standards in care services as obtained in other countries.

The CEO Arrows care solutions; Dapo Olugbodi believes professionalism is the hallmark of the care industry. With technical knowhow and expertise, services can be provided in the care sector acceding to acceptable global standards.

In essence, Arrowshot care solutions believe in professionalism and best practices in the discharge of its professional service. He emphasized the need for best quality training in order to differentiate the care industry in Nigeria. The need for huge investment in human capital development is desired to accelerate the growth of the care industry in Nigeria.

Human capital development provides the basis for productivity and expected outcome of quality service delivery. When caregivers obtain adequate training and exposure, they are better equipped to render service with utmost caution to fellow human beings.

Arrowshot care solutions are poised to set an agenda for public discourse on the care service in Nigeria. With the level of sophisticated Nigerians living abroad, they should be rest assured of quality care of their aged ones at home.

Nigerians are now largely international citizens. Nigerians in diaspora need to be aware of quality standards in the care industry, which arrowshot care solutions provide the framework for believability of the care service delivery. This is through excellent service delivery that can be benchmarked across the globe.

