Arsenal, AC Milan, Tottenham gear-up for Europa League on StarTimes

With La Liga, international friendlies and UEFA Nations Cup taking earlier part of October on StarTimes, football fans are in for more excitement as 2020/21 Europa League begins on October 22. The group stage matches will be spread across all StarTimes sports channels including Sports Focus on 900 NOVA bouquet. Arsenal, the Europa League runner-up in 2019, are the highest-ranked team in the competition and are grouped with Rapid Vienna, Molde and Dundalk. North London rivals Tottenham will face LASK, Ludogorets Razgrad and Royal Antwerp.

Seven-time European champions AC Milan will face Celtic, Sparta Prague and Lille in Group H of the Europa League. AC Milan opening campaign will be against Celtic on October 22 and will be aired live on Sports Focus channel sitting on NOVA bouquet. Roma are the top-seeded team in a group with two clubs that started the season in the Champions League — Young Boys and Cluj. CSKA Sofia are also in that group.

