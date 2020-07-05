Sports

Arsenal beat Wolves to go seventh

ukayo Saka celebrated signing a new long-term contract by helping Arsenal deliver a blow to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ hopes of Champions League football next season.

 

 

The 18-year-old, who delighted manager Mike Arteta by pledging his future to the club, demonstrated why he is so highly regarded by scoring his first Premier League goal – a sweet, left-foot volley just before the interval.

 

 

And the Gunners made it four successive victories when Alexandre Lacazette capped a fine team display by turning on fellow substitute Joe Willock’s pass and firing emphatically past Wolves keeper Rui Patricio with five minutes left, reports the BBC.

 

 

Wolves had been hoping to build on an impressive restart to the season but knew the pressure was on to win after fellow top-four contenders Leicester City and Manchester United recorded victories before kick-off at Molineux.

 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were not at their best. Adama Traore had their clearest chance after the break when he raced in on Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez from Diogo Jota’s pass, but the Spanish forwrd lifted his finish over the top in wasteful fashion.

Wolves are still sixth in the Premier League table on 52 points, but seventh-placed Arsenal are now only three points behind.

