Sports

Arsenal cancel pre-season Florida trip over COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season trip to the US after a “small number” of their touring party tested positive for Covid-19.

The Gunners were scheduled to play in the Florida Cup with Inter Milan, Everton and Colombia’s Millonarios, reports the BBC.

The club did not specify how many members of their touring group tested positive, nor if any were players.

“This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of players and staff,” a statement read.

The club said they were “glad to say” none of those who had tested positive were currently displaying symptoms, but all were in self-isolation at their respective homes.

“We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America, who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build-up,” the statement added.

“Our apologies also go to the organisers of the Florida Cup who had done a fantastic job making the preparations and our partners who had arranged events around our participation in the competition.”

“We are now making alternative arrangements in line with the Premier League protocols to continue our preparations for the new season.”

The shortened Florida Cup is set to begin on Sunday at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, but organisers have not announced if Arsenal will be replaced by another side.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Join me at PSG, Neymar phones Messi

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as Di Maria also lobbies Argentine teammate Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar talked to Lionel Messi over the phone on Thursday about the possibility of the Barcelona captain joining the French club, sources have told ESPN. Messi’s future has become a considerable point of discussion after he shocked Barcelona by telling them he wants to leave on Tuesday. As reported on Wednesday […]
Sports

Report: United’s ‘ready to sack’ Solskjaer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, is ready to sack manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if results do not improve, according to the Sunday Mirror. United have lost two of their first three Premier League fixtures so far. Solskjaer’s men went into the international break at the back of a 6-1 hammering from Tottenham last […]
Sports

EPL: Battle of the young guns at Old Trafford

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      Tunde Sulaiman In years long gone by a game between Manchester United and Arsenal was usually a matchup between two sides gunning to be crowned Premier League champions but alas this is no longer the case as a look at the league table shows.   However, in spite of this, incidentally the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica