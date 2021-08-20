Arsenal, Chelsea brace up for clash on DStv, GOtv

This weekend is about to get extremely entertaining for the football fans on DStv and GOtv. They can look forward to Round 2 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 August 2021. The pick of this weekend’s Premier League action comes from the Emirates Stadium in London on the evening of Sunday 22 ,August, as Arsenal and Chelsea renew their bitter rivalry at 4:30pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203). The Gunners will be looking for a statement win, but the Blues are clear favourites given their depth of quality and the stated ambition of winning the championship, as per manager Thomas Tuchel. “Well we want to win, we want to compete and of course we want to be successful. This is in Chelsea’s nature and of course we are up for the challenge. We will try to compete for every title in every competition we enter but I also think it will

Like this: Like Loading...