Arsenal Defensive Woes May Cost Them Title

There are strong indications that the Arsenal football club is at risk of losing its premier title bid.
Recall that the Gunners have a number of key players out, including French center-back William Saliba.
A previously solid back four has become porous, conceding in each of their last four league games and dropping points in vital trips to Liverpool and West Ham.
Saliba picked up an injury in the Europa League exit to Sporting last month and has subsequently missed Arsenal’s last four games.
The Gunners have conceded in all of them. It scarcely mattered in 4-1 home victories over Crystal Palace and Leeds, but successive 2-2 draws at Liverpool and West Ham have proved more costly.
Mikel Arteta’s men still top the table, but second-placed Manchester City is now only four points behind with a game in hand. The city will host the North Londoners next Wednesday.
With Saliba out, the obvious choice to cover him in central defence would be Ben White, who has been converted into a full-back this season.
Yet the reserve right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, so White has had to stay put.
This has meant that Rob Holding, effectively Arsenal’s third-choice right-sided center-back, has been drafted into the side to play alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.
Also, Oleksandr Zinchenko has a groin challenge and missed the game against West Ham, with Kieran Tierney stepping in.
The only other senior defender that Arsenal has fit is the January signing Jakub Kiwior.
He has yet to start a league game since joining the club and as a left-footer, is perhaps seen as Gabriel’s deputy.
With his squad low on available numbers in defensive positions, Arteta has been quizzed over Saliba’s return date.
He said: “With William, we have to wait a little bit more. He is not progressing as quickly as we had hoped. It is a bit delicate.
“We want to be very certain when we push him that he is ready to absorb the load and with the risk, we would take at the moment that is not possible to do.”
With Saliba initially expected to return quickly, Arteta was asked if he was concerned that the eight-cap international would now miss the rest of the season.
The Basque boss added: “I don’t know, it’s a bit early. Probably next week we are going to have more certainty.”
Arsenal fans face an anxious wait over the news of Saliba and Zinchenko. They will be confident of beating Saints at home regardless, but the trip to City is looming.