Arsenal Defensive Woes May Cost Them Title

This has meant that Rob Holding, effectively Arsenal’s third-choice right-sided center-back, has been drafted into the side to play alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Also, Oleksandr Zinchenko has a groin challenge and missed the game against West Ham, with Kieran Tierney stepping in.

The only other senior defender that Arsenal has fit is the January signing Jakub Kiwior. He has yet to start a league game since joining the club and as a left-footer, is perhaps seen as Gabriel’s deputy.

With his squad low on available numbers in defensive positions, Arteta has been quizzed over Saliba’s return date.

He said: “With William, we have to wait a little bit more. He is not progressing as quickly as we had hoped. It is a bit delicate.

“We want to be very certain when we push him that he is ready to absorb the load and with the risk, we would take at the moment that is not possible to do.”

With Saliba initially expected to return quickly, Arteta was asked if he was concerned that the eight-cap international would now miss the rest of the season.