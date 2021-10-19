Sports

Arsenal didn’t show composure in Palace draw – Arteta

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsenal lacked composure in Monday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace, manager Mikel Arteta said after the north London team dropped to 12th in the standings.

Alexandre Lacazette scored with the last kick of the game to hand Arsenal a home draw after Palace had fought back from a goal down.

Arteta said Arsenal did not convert their goal-scoring opportunities.

“It was more of a collective issue with the lack of composure that we have with the ball in that half,” Arteta told reporters.

“We have periods where we suffer and then obviously the areas where we lost the ball, too simply (we) give the ball away and the goals.

“I don’t think we were lucky (to get a draw). Well, you could say we were lucky because we scored with the last kick of the game but overall in the game I don’t think we were lucky to not lose the game.”

Arsenal, who have 11 points from eight games, next host Aston Villa in Saturday’s league game.

*Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Sportsville Awards: COVID-19 protocols’ll be duly observed – Ubani

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of the organisers of the forthcoming Sportsville Awards, Tony Ubani, has assured that the full protocols of COVID-19 will be duly observed at the event. The maiden Sportsville award is billed to take place at Ibis Royale hotel, Ikeja on Saturday with the red carpet kicking off at 4pm. Ubani stated that the venue […]
Sports

Carabao Cup: Mata, Rashford, Greenwood score as Man Utd win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Brentford upset West Brom Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with victory at Championship side Luton. Juan Mata opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half. United goalkeeper Dean Henderson produced an excellent save late on to deny Tom Lockyer, before substitute Marcus Rashford tucked in a […]
Sports

Messi returns to training as La Liga kicks off

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barcelona’s all-time top scorer Lionel Messi has returned to training following his failed attempt to force a move away from the club.   Messi, 33, submitted a transfer request on 25 August but said last Friday he would stay because it is “impossible” for any team to pay his release clause.   It is the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica