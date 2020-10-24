Arsenal fancied to beat Leicester

Arsenal’s poor run of Premier League results away to elite-level clubs continued at Manchester City but they showed enough to suggest they can beat Leicester on home turf.

The Foxes have put in a couple of disappointing domestic displays since enjoying a fast start to the season and are struggling with injury problems.

Arsenal have now gone 29 games without a Premier League road win versus one of their fellow ‘big six’ members after losing 1-0 at Etihad Stadium. Raheem Sterling’s 23rd-minute goal proved the difference, but the Blues needed Ederson to make key saves from Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the first half. Mikel Arteta admitted he was frustrated to come away empty handed against his old club, but took encouragement from the performance.

Arsenal tasted defeat when visiting Liverpool last month too, but have picked up maximum points from their other three top-flight fixtures.

The Gunners also prevailed 2-0 when visiting the Foxes in an EFL Cup tie, so the omens look good for a return to winning ways. Leicester’s flying start came to an abrupt end when they were crushed 3-0 by West Ham before the international break and the Foxes returned to action with a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Ross Barkley’s added-time strike in a game low on quality made it back-to-back home defeats for Brendan Rodgers to mull over. Jamie Vardy should quickly recover from a calf injury, but centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is likely to be out for three months with a groin problem sustained on duty with Turkey. Right-back Ricardo Pereira and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi are others still on the sidelines.

Reflecting on the Villa match, Rodgers said: “I thought we were the better team in the first half, got through them really well, but we didn’t quite have that pass of quality.

