Sports

Arsenal FC: Have poor results prematurely ended the season?

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

After ending last season spectacularly with the FA Cup victory, there were high hopes amongst Arsenal supporters that Mikel Artetacould lead the club to success this time around. However, this season’s performance has been lacking all around the club,with Champion’s League football next season looking increasingly unlikely.

Where are Arsenal currently on the table?

With just eight games left to play this season, Arsenal is currently eleventh in the premier league table. The club is twelve points away from a Champions League place and is closer in points to the bottom of the table Sheffield United than Manchester City at the top.

The club’s performance has been lacking throughout this season. In a worrying start to the campaign, they lost four of their opening nine league games and failed to fight for the top spots ever since.

The lowest point for the club this season was arguably their 4-1 League Cup defeat to Manchester City,which became their 7th consecutive domestic game without a victory.

Who is at fault for Arsenal’s poor performance this season?

Senior Arsenal players are reportedly tired of being blamed for the club’spoor results this season. Manager Mikel Arteta has been making it seem as though the players are responsible for the club’s decline this season, much to the dismay of those in the dressing room.

It has been alleged that Arteta has a habit of giving the impression that individuals are to blame for disappointing results by leaving them off the teamsheet for the next game. An example of this is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being benched for this weeks’ Slavia Prague game.

Arsenal’s domestic performance is so poor this season. Unsurprisingly, there have been many calls for the manager to be sacked – such is the nature of premier league football.

However, Arsenal players have also received criticism from pundits and former players this season. Emmanuel Petit stated this week that some senior Arsenal players act like they are on ‘vacation’.

Another former Arsenal player, Martin Keown, recently commented that the club is“Not proactive in games, they need someone to slap them or punch them in the face before they wake up and start to play”.

Is there any hope left for Arsenal this season?

After being knocked out of both domestic cup tournaments this season, the Europa League is Arsenal’s only remaining hope. Should they win this tournament, they will secure a place in the Champion’s League next season.

However, the club gave a poor performance this week in the quarter-final match against Slavia Prague. The team conceded an away goal in stoppage time to deny them victory. Following the game, manager Arteta’s tactics were criticised, having waited until the 75th minute to make four changes.

Is it time for a new manager?

Despite Arsenal’s poor performance this season, fans have generally been supportive of the manager until now – but patience is running out. With the Europa League keeping a route open to the Champion’s League, all is not yet lost. If the club crashes out of the Europa League, it is unlikely the fans will stay on Arteta’s side for long.

According to football correspondent David Ornstein, those in charge at the club don’t think it’s time for management change just yet. According to Ornstein, Arsenal hopes Arteta’s squad will improve over time.

In a statement to Sky SportsNews, he said: “I think Arsenal have a lot of work to do in the transfer market, they have some expiring contracts, David Luiz this summer and AlexandreLacazette the summer after. They need to get the decisions right; the time and patience are running out”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Late Sevilla goal ends Wolves’ Europa League dream

Posted on Author Reporter

*Shakhtar Donetsk cruise past FC Basel 4-1 Wolves’ Europa League dream came to a heartbreaking end as Sevilla booked a semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday with a late winner. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side – whose pandemic-disrupted 2019-20 season lasted 383 days – had a glorious early chance to take the lead but Raul Jimenez’s […]
Sports

EPL: Wolves breeze past Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Teenager Rayan Ait-Nouri scored on his Wolves debut as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side moved joint top of the Premier League with a deserved victory over Crystal Palace at Molineux. The France Under-21 left-back, 19, joined the club on a season-long loan – with an option to buy – from Ligue 1 Angers this month and took […]
Sports

Tyson Fury vows to destroy Wilder, Joshua

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Reigning World Boxing Council WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has continued with his war of words with rivals Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. Fury has vowed to destroy his Wilder and Joshua when they clash later on in the year according to report by Daily Star. The Gypsy King already showed the quality he is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica