Sports

Arsenal frustrated as Ozil snubs S’Arabia, Qatar calls

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have enquired about Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, according to reports.
The 31-year-old has been frozen out of the first-team squad, having not featured since before the COVID-19 lockdown in March.
Fanatik has reported that Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are ready to tempt Ozil away with an annual salary of around £15million.
And an unnamed Qatari club also wants the German playmaker.
But much to the chagrin of Arsenal’s board, Ozil does not want to leave the north London club and is determined to see out the remaining year of his contract, according to the Telegraph.
Ozil currently gets paid £350,000 per week to not play for the Gunners.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Ole expects Man United to ‘put it right’ after Saints dent top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his players “will put it right” after they missed a chance to climb into the Premier League’s top four by conceding an injury-time equaliser against Southampton. United led 2-1 for 73 minutes before substitute Michael Obafemi scored in the 96th minute, bundling in a set-piece at the […]
Sports

EPL: Saints hold Everton as VAR denies Bournemouth win over Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Danny Ings continued his good goalscoring season as Southampton drew at Everton in an entertaining mid-table Premier League match. Saints had the better chances and captain James Ward-Prowse fired a penalty against the crossbar after he was fouled by Andre Gomes. Ings opened the scoring with a clever finish after latching on to a […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea’s second-half comeback boosts top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Newcastle damage Sheffield’s European ambitions Chelsea boosted their hopes of Champions League football next season by coming from a goal down on their return to Premier League action to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park. After dominating the majority of the first half, Frank Lampard’s side found themselves trailing at the interval when, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: