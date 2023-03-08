Arsenal, Man United resume Europa League challenge on GOtv

Sporting Lisbon will play host to Arsenal on Thursday as Round 16 of the first leg matches of the Europa League commence on GOtv. The Gunners boast an unbeaten record against their Portuguese opponent and they head into the tie in good spirits. The last time both teams faced each other was in the group stage of the 2017/18 season Europa League.

Danny Welbeck’s strike gave Arsenal a 0-1 victory away from home, while the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium ended 0-0. Mike Arteta’s players are keen to make history this season by securing the club’s first European trophy and reclaiming the Premier League title since the 2004 Invincibles. Tune in SuperSport La Liga (ch. 32) at 6:45pm to watch the game unfold. Still on Thursday night, Manchester United will take on its third Spanish opponent in this competition, Real Betis. The Red Devils locked horns with Real Sociedad in the group stages and knocked out Barcelona in the play-off to book a place in the Round of 16.

