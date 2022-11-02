Arsenal may return to Osimhen as replacement for Real Madrid target, Jesus

English Premier League giants Arsenal may rekindle their interest in Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen after losing out on Napoli’s prize asset last summer. Arsenal reportedly contacted Italian outfit Napoli for the possible purchase of their Nigeria international last summer but got a ‘not for sale’ signal and the London club consequently secured the deal for Brazilian Gabriel Jesus. However, according to a Spanish news outlet Fichajes, coach Mikel Arteta is set to lose the Brazilian as Real Madrid are keen on landing him. Madrid is suffering from a shortage of outand- out strikers with Karim Benzema the only forward filling that role at the club and coach Carlo Ancellotti is set to bolster his squad with Jesus next summer. So, with Jesus’ imminent departure, Arteta is ready to force Arsenal to break the bank for Osimhen. Meanwhile, the rave reviews continue to pour in for Osimhen with the latest coming from one of the striker’s own idols – Didier Drogba. The former Chelsea and Cote d’Ivoire legend lauded Osimhen after he passed on the chance to score from the penalty spot in a UEFA Champions League against Ajax for Georgian star Kava to get on the score sheet.
