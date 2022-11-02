Sports

Arsenal may return to Osimhen as replacement for Real Madrid target, Jesus

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

English Premier League giants Arsenal may rekindle their interest in Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen after losing out on Napoli’s prize asset last summer. Arsenal reportedly contacted Italian outfit Napoli for the possible purchase of their Nigeria international last summer but got a ‘not for sale’ signal and the London club consequently secured the deal for Brazilian Gabriel Jesus. However, according to a Spanish news outlet Fichajes, coach Mikel Arteta is set to lose the Brazilian as Real Madrid are keen on landing him. Madrid is suffering from a shortage of outand- out strikers with Karim Benzema the only forward filling that role at the club and coach Carlo Ancellotti is set to bolster his squad with Jesus next summer. So, with Jesus’ imminent departure, Arteta is ready to force Arsenal to break the bank for Osimhen. Meanwhile, the rave reviews continue to pour in for Osimhen with the latest coming from one of the striker’s own idols – Didier Drogba. The former Chelsea and Cote d’Ivoire legend lauded Osimhen after he passed on the chance to score from the penalty spot in a UEFA Champions League against Ajax for Georgian star Kava to get on the score sheet.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Olympic Games: Nigeria volleyball’ll qualify, says NVBF boss

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod is confident that the nation’s beach volleyball women’s team stands a chance of qualifying for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.   Nimrod told journalists that the COVID-19 will play a vital role whenever the Confederation of Africa Volleyball decides to choose a host for the final round. […]
Sports

EPL: Everton dent Hammers’ Champions League hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Man Utd comeback at Villa keeps City waiting on title *Wolves devour Seagulls Everton reinforced their European credentials with a hard-earned win away to Champions League hopefuls West Ham. After being fourth in the Premier League at the turn of the year, the Toffees slipped to eighth having won just six of their first 18 […]
Sports

Birmingham 2022: Broadbell cruises to hurdles gold as Australia seal cycling double

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell equalled Colin Jackson’s 32-year-old Commonwealth Games record as he cruised to victory in the 110m hurdles on Thursday as Australia won a cycling road race double. Broadbell, 21, dominated the final from the start to win in 13.08sec, making up for the disappointment of last year, when injury prevented him going […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica