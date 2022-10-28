Sports

Arsenal must bounce back quickly after PSV defeat – Arteta

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsenal have to quickly put Thursday’s disappointing 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV Eindhoven behind them as they face a hectic fixture schedule, manager Mikel Arteta said.

PSV advanced to the knockout stage of Europe’s second-tier competition following goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk De Jong. The result ended Arsenal’s 100 per cent start to Group A, though they had already sealed a place in the top two before the loss.

Arteta’s side face two home games in the next seven days -against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday then FC Zurich in their final Europa League group game on Thursday.

“I’m very disappointed. It’s the end of a long run where we won a lot of games and today is our first defeat (since the start of September) and we have to reset,” Arteta said.

Manchester United won 3-1 at home to Arsenal on September 3 to inflcit their only Premier League defeat so far this season.

“Congratulations to PSV – they were the better team today. We were nowhere near our level and we know that in Europe, it’s very difficult to win (then),” added Arteta.

“We’re disappointed tonight but there’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to react. On Sunday, we have a really important game, and then we’ll look at Zurich.

“We have to be much better than we were today. We knew what they were trying to do and the way we executed certain actions, the way we competed, it wasn’t good enough.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles can’t replace Ighalo as Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins join squad

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Eagles have failed to replace Odion Ighalo on their final AFCON squad just as Jamilu Collins and late callup Tyronne Ebuehi are due in Garoua today, officials said. The Eagles had hoped to replace Ighalo with Cyriel Dessers after his Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab refused to release the striker for the AFCON. […]
Sports

‘Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles’ for launch in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

    The book, “Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles” written by Godwin Kienka, Director of the International Tennis Academy will be launched at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday, June 25. The launch is scheduled to start at 4 pm following the grand finale of the MTN Junior Tennis League Championship […]
Sports

JUST IN: Man United set to name Rangnick as interim manager

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United are in advanced talks to appoint Ralf Rangnick as the club’s interim manager until the end of the season, sources told ESPN. Rangnick, 63, is set to leave his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow and sign a six-month contract at Old Trafford. Sources close to Rangnick initially distanced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica