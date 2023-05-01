Arsenal Ready To Go All Out For Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been on the radar of Arsenal for a very long time, and the is ready to play in the Champions League, a proposition that Arsenal can guarantee.

Rice has become one of Arsenal’s top targets before the summer transfer window.

The time seems right for him to step up from West Ham and reach the Champions League level.

Although they have now been overtaken by Manchester City in the title race, Arsenal have secured qualification for UEFA’s top tournament next season.

Strengthening in midfield for the long term is one of Arsenals’ main tasks for the upcoming transfer window.

Their youngest defensive midfielder at present is Thomas Partey, who will be 30 years old by the start of next season.