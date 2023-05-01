Arsenal Ready To Go All Out For Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been on the radar of Arsenal for a very long time, and the is ready to play in the Champions League, a proposition that Arsenal can guarantee.
Rice has become one of Arsenal’s top targets before the summer transfer window.
The time seems right for him to step up from West Ham and reach the Champions League level.
Although they have now been overtaken by Manchester City in the title race, Arsenal have secured qualification for UEFA’s top tournament next season.
Strengthening in midfield for the long term is one of Arsenals’ main tasks for the upcoming transfer window.
Their youngest defensive midfielder at present is Thomas Partey, who will be 30 years old by the start of next season.
According to reports Arteta wants to speak personally with Rice as soon as the season finishes, encouraging Arsenal to make an ‘official approach’ then in order to allow it.
The manager believes he can convince the West Ham captain to choose Arsenal as his next club.
After all, Rice is willing to stay in London and Arsenal can offer him the Champions League football he has been craving.
In order to sign him, Arsenal will have to make a bid in the region of £100m, despite Rice only being under contract with West Ham for another year (with the option of a further 12 months).
If Arsenal are willing to pay that much, they would be breaking their transfer record.
The England international has spent his entire senior career with West Ham, recently making his 200th Premier League appearance for the club.