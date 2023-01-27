Arsenal reaping rewards for patience with Arteta – Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Premier League leaders Arsenal are benefitting from the patience showed to Mikel Arteta in his early years in charge of the Gunners. Arteta worked as Guar-diola’s assistant at City for three-and-a-half years before taking his first senior managerial role at the Emirates in 2019. The Spaniard had immediate success in winning the 2020 FA Cup, but failed to break into the Premier League’s top four in any of his first three seasons. Now Arsenal are well on course to end a 19-year wait to win a league title as they lead City by five points and have a game in hand on Guardiola’s men. The two sides face off for the first of three meetings in the coming months in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday. “I had the feeling. We knew it when he was here,” said Guardiola on Arteta’s coaching ability. “The biggest compliment for Arsenal as well, is for backing him in the bad moments and trusting him, and keeping him and relying on him. “At the end, you need time, you need investment and the results are there. It is a challenge for us to challenge them.”

