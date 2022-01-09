Arsenal to wear special one-off kit against Nottingham

Arsenal’s FA Cup third round fixture against Nottingham Forrest will see the team wear all-white in order to raise awareness for a campaign against knife crime in London. Arsenal’s season is currently going better than many fans would have expected, sitting fourth in the Premier League and things going well both on and off the pitch. With all eyes on the club at the moment, the Gunners will use Sunday’s FA Cup fixture to promote a very important cause. For one match only, Arsenal will wear allwhite at home in order to raise awareness of knife crime in London. It will be the first time fans will see the club don white instead of the traditional red at the Emirate Stadium. Arsenal will face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cupthird round at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that the Gunners will not be donning their traditional red shirts despite playing at home. In collaboration with kit-makers Adidas, the outfield players will wear a special all-white kit in a bid to raise awareness for a campaign against knife crime in London. The one-off kit will not be available to purchase for fans.
