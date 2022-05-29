Arsenal told to pay £34m for Gnabry

Arsenal have been told to pay €40m (£34m) in order to bring Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry back to the club this summer, according to a report.

The 26-year-old enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Bavarians in the coming weeks, which has led to speculation surrounding his future at the Allianz Arena, with no agreement being made over an extension as things stand.

As a result, Arsenal have been linked with a move for their former player in recent days, and now SportBILD are suggesting that Bayern have set the Gunners a price tag of €40m (£34m).

However, current suggestions outline how a free transfer move upon the expiration of Gnabry’s contract in June 2023 appears more likely at this stage, although Bayern have set the asking price anyway in case they are able to cash in on the Germany international in the upcoming transfer window.

Gnabry left the Emirates Stadium back in the summer of 2016 to make the move to Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen for around £3.8m.

However, the winger was signed by Bayern for around £7m just 12 months later, before spending the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Hoffenheim. Vinicius Jr celebrating after scoring the winning goal

