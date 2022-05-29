Sports

Arsenal told to pay £34m for Gnabry

For the third time in eight editions, Ethiopians have emerged winners of the men and women's titles after Jasin Hadi (29.05secs) and Anchinaiu Dessie outran their Kenyan challengers Saturday in Okpekpe. Hadi's 29.95s clocking is the third fastest winning time in the history of the race. He won ahead of Kenyan duo of Elvis Cheboi (29.20secs) and Bereket Nego (29.30secs). For his effort, Hadi went home with the $13,000 top prize money. In the women's race, Dessie's 33.09s effort fetched her $13,000. For the Nigerians in the race, Ismael Sadjo (31.12s) and Rose Akusho (36.40s) came home first respectively. Mike Itemuagbor, organiser of the race expressed joy at the successful conduct of the race. "After a COVID-19 induced twoyear absence, the race has successfully come back bigger," said a delighted Itemuagbor. Philips Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo state, who ran in the VIP race also expressed delight with the turnout of athletes, officials and the locals. The deputy governor said: "The race is a World Athletics elite label event and I am happy it is back again. This is the first race in Africa to be granted a label status by World Athletics which makes it one of the world class races across the globe. "The target now is to get upgraded to a World Athletics elite platinum label. Edo is a pacesetter race and the heartbeat of Nigeria and we are determined to always lead in sports."

Arsenal have been told to pay €40m (£34m) in order to bring Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry back to the club this summer, according to a report.

 

The 26-year-old enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Bavarians in the coming weeks, which has led to speculation surrounding his future at the Allianz Arena, with no agreement being made over an extension as things stand.

 

As a result, Arsenal have been linked with a move for their former player in recent days, and now SportBILD are suggesting that Bayern have set the Gunners a price tag of €40m (£34m).

 

However, current suggestions outline how a free transfer move upon the expiration of Gnabry’s contract in June 2023 appears more likely at this stage, although Bayern have set the asking price anyway in case they are able to cash in on the Germany international in the upcoming transfer window.

 

Gnabry left the Emirates Stadium back in the summer of 2016 to make the move to Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen for around £3.8m.

 

However, the winger was signed by Bayern for around £7m just 12 months later, before spending the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Hoffenheim. Vinicius Jr celebrating after scoring the winning goal

 

