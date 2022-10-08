Arsenal tormentor Firmino ready for showndown at Emirates

Stuttering Liverpool visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday for a showdown with impressive Arsenal and coach Jurgen Klopp will look to jab their campaign back to life with a positive result in this tie and the German will count on his in-form Brazilian striker Firmino to lead the charge against the Gunners. Liverpool have endured an awful start to their campaign as they sit in the ninth position after playing a 3-3 draw with Brighton at Anfield last weekend but Firmino has been a rare bright spark in the poor run of the Reds.

The Brazilian was initially prepared for an exit from Anfield but his eventual stay also meant that he was going to see far fewer games especially as the Reds purchased Darwin Nunez in the summer. However, Nunez suffered an early setback after receiving a red card in Liverpool’s second game of the season and has since struggled to find his feet.

Diogo Jota was out injured at the time, which opened the door for Firmino to take his place and the forward hasn’t looked back. Firmino has seized the initiative and he is now considered the first choice for the number 9 role after netting five times in his first six league matches for the Kop. He is now Liverpool’s top scorer this term over Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah, with a brace in the 3-3 draw with Brighton last time out. His five goals in the club’s opening six Premier League games this season are as many as he netted in 20 appearances last campaign. Meanwhile, Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta will be wary of the Brazilian given his imperious record against the Gunners coupled with the fact that he is enjoying a rich vein of form at the moment. Firmino has scored more goals against the Gunners than any other club in the Premier League during his seven-year stay at Anfield.

The Reds play league leaders Arsenal this Sunday and it will be a game many players will be wary of considering the Gunners’ start to the season. Yet Firmino will be one that will be relishing the encounter, having scored nine Premier League goals against Arsenal. Liverpool played Arsenal three times in 2017 and in every game, Firmino scored and assisted in two wins and one draw for his side.

The following year in December 2018, he bagged his first-ever Premier League hattrick in a 5-1 win against the Gunners. Firmino then suffered a mini-drought the next four times he faced Arsenal in the top-flight, but he did net in the most recent meeting – a 2-0 win at the Emirates in March. Jota who opened the scoring in that game, which added to his own stunning goal record against Mikel Arteta’s side as well, is another player Arsenal will watch out for. The Portuguese has six goals in eight Premier League appearances against Arsenal, including five in four since joining Liverpool.

In fact, Jota is averaging a goal every 67 minutes against the Gunners. That is best goal ratio of any player in Premier League history against Arsenal that have played at least 200 minutes against them. Arsenal have won just one of their last 14 Premier League matches against Liverpool – with a fit and firing Firmino and Jota in attack that doesn’t look like changing any time soon.

