Sports

Arsenal, Tottenham clash, Manchester derby, others live on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Arsenal, Tottenham clash, Manchester derby, others live on DStv, GOtv

Thrilling matches from the 2022/23 season of the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A will be broadcast live on Super- Sport for DStv and GOtv customers this weekend. The Premier League will begin with a North London derby between arch-rivals Arsenal and Tottenham on Saturday. Arsenal received positive news on Kieran Tierney’s fitness after he suffered concussion while on duty for Scotland during the international break, but they are sweating over Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s fitness. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are currently third in the league, having won five out of their seven matches and they are the second highest scorers in the league.

But, they will have to be on their best game to win the derby clash that is yet to record an away victory since 2014. The match will be broadcast on Saturday at 12:15pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203). Also on Saturday, Liverpool will play host to Brighton & Hove Albion. While Liverpool has struggled this season, the Seagulls began their campaign impressively and picked up thirteen points from their last six outings.

But, they will begin a new era at Anfield under Roberto De Zerbi this weekend after their former manager Graham Potter moved to Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp’s men will be hoping to outplay Brighton when the match goes live on Saturday at 2:45pm on GO Football and Super- Sport Premier League (GOtv channel 31 and DStv channel 203). On Sunday, Manchester City will host Manchester United. The Red Devils were on a four game winning streak before the international break and they would hope to maintain their run when they visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The match will be broadcast on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) at 1:50pm.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Fans salute Ndidi, Armatey after Leicester pip Liverpool

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Football fans in Africa have showered praises on African duo, Daniel Amartey and Wilfried Ndidi, who paired in Leicester’s centre defence in the game against Liverpool on Tuesday in the EPL. Leicester manager Brendan Rogers after conceding six against Manchester City on Boxing Day, paired Ndidi-a midfielder- with Daniel Am-artey, who has largely played right […]
Sports

Djokovic pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Indian Wells and the Miami Open – the first two Masters Series events of the year – because of US coronavirus rules. Regulations require any non-US citizen to have a Covid vaccination before entering the country, reports the BBC. Serb Djokovic, 34, told the BBC last month that he […]
Sports

JUST IN: Everton host Man City, Leicester face Man Utd in FA Cup last eight

Posted on Author Reporter

  Everton will host Premier League leaders Manchester City and Leicester City face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Full quarter-final draw: Everton v Manchester City Bournemouth v Southampton Leicester City v Manchester United Barnsley or Chelsea v Sheffield United   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica