Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arrest Has Been Made Following The Use Of Laser Targeted At Mudryk

Arsenal have condemned the shining of a laser into the face of Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk as a fan was arrested over the incident on Tuesday night.

Television cameras at the Emirates Stadium picked up a light being beamed in the direction of the Ukraine international, who had been jeered after coming on as a second-half substitute for the visitors.

Mudryk was close to joining the Gunners in January before signing for their London rivals instead and was targeted with the laser during the 3-1 home win which saw Mikel Arteta’s side move back to the top of the Premier League table.

 Arsenal made a statement concerning the incident on Wednesday morning which reads: “An arrest has been made following the use of a laser during last night’s match.

“This behaviour is dangerous and totally unacceptable, and we will fully support the police with their enquiries. We will obviously take the strongest possible action.”

The PA news agency understands the Football Association will be investigating the matter further.

