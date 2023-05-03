Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arrest Has Been Made Following The Use Of Laser Targeted At Mudryk

Arsenal have condemned the shining of a laser into the face of Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk as a fan was arrested over the incident on Tuesday night.

Television cameras at the Emirates Stadium picked up a light being beamed in the direction of the Ukraine international, who had been jeered after coming on as a second-half substitute for the visitors.

Mudryk was close to joining the Gunners in January before signing for their London rivals instead and was targeted with the laser during the 3-1 home win which saw Mikel Arteta’s side move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal made a statement concerning the incident on Wednesday morning which reads: “An arrest has been made following the use of a laser during last night’s match.

“This behaviour is dangerous and totally unacceptable, and we will fully support the police with their enquiries. We will obviously take the strongest possible action.”